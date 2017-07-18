CCTV images released after theft from Burnley store

Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to trace in connection to a shoplifting offence at the Burnley Football Club shop.
The theft occurred at the shop in Harry Potts Way on Wednesday, May 26th, at 3-15pm and police are keen to identify the man and woman in these photographs.
If you think you know either of them please email 3004@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference EF1705845.
