CCTV images released after theft from Burnley store

Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to trace in connection to a shoplifting offence at the Burnley Football Club shop.

The theft occurred at the shop in Harry Potts Way on Wednesday, May 26th, at 3-15pm and police are keen to identify the man and woman in these photographs.

Do you know this woman? Police want to find her in connection to a shoplifting offence at the Burnley Football Club shop.

If you think you know either of them please email 3004@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference EF1705845.