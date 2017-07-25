Catholic Deaf Association visit St. John the Baptist Church for Mass

A grand total of eighty members of the Catholic Deaf Association from the Diocese of Salford have recently travelled to Burnley to take part in Mass.

Meeting at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church on Ivy Street in Burnley, the group gathered to pray on Saturday, July 23rd.

Happily catered for by Bishop John Arnold, who used sign language to ensure that prayers went ahead without a hitch, the event was a complete success.

Enjoyed by all, the trip was organised by Lynn Middleton and the Sisters of Evron, who also provided the celebration meal afterwards, which took place in the parish hall.

Treated to musical entertainment to boot, a local ladies choir, Singing for the Soul, also gave a sterling performance.