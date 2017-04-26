Cat's Whiskers grand reunion WILL go ahead thanks to nurse Debbie's disco fever

An appeal from Down Under to organise a "mother of all reunions" to celebrate the heyday of some of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs certainly hit the right note.

And an appeal through the Burnley Express to find a venue large enough to stage the reunion struck gold.

Former Burnley nurse Debbie Heron, whose suggestion from her home in Australia to organise a grand reunion for the former Cat's Whiskers and Hop nightclubs in time for her visit to England in June, has become a reality.

The grand reunion to celebrate the halycon days of the former nightspots The Cat's Whiskers, Annabellas and The Hop will be held on Friday, June 23rd at Proj3kt nightclub in Hammerton Street.

The idea for the grand reunion came from former Burnley nurse Debbie Heron who is jetting over from her home in Perth to see family and friends in June.

Her suggestion for a massive event attracted so much support and interest on social media that organisers decided to look into the possibility of staging it. The Cat's Whiskers and The Hop were inconic nightclubs in their day, attracting revellers from across the North West on a weekly basis.

Debbie, who moved to Australia several years ago, said: "I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to make this event happen and I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard towards it.

"It is going to be a fantastic night, I can't wait and I am already planning a play list."

Regular Hop reunion nights are held at Burnley's Remedy nightspot hosted by well known DJs Chris Byrne and Pat Carter and the duo have also organised regular Cat's Whiskers reunion events with fellow DJ Steve Hindley. The nights celebrate the glory days of the clubs that were at the height of their popularity in the 70s and 80s.

The final details for the reunion, including ticket prices and where they will be available from, are now being finalised.

Anyone who would like more information is asked to visit the Cat's Whiskers/Annabella's page on facebook.