Caring midwives could be honoured

Mums and families are being asked to highlight the caring midwives and health professionals who have helped them through difficult times of loss.

The maternity bereavement services team at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) is asking for local mums and families to help them win not one, but four, prizes at this year’s Butterfly Awards.

The East Lancashire Bereavement Maternity Service, based at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Teaching Hospital, has been nominated for Best Hospital Bereavement Service.

In addition, bereavement support midwife Louise Bardon has been nominated for Best Bereavement Worker and midwife Caroline Dolman has been shortlisted for Best Health Professional.

Caroline, who has worked as a midwife for 11 years, said: “I am thrilled and honoured to have been nominated and shortlisted for such a very special award.

“If I am lucky enough to win this award, it would be on behalf of every midwife, doctor and health care assistant that I work with, that go above and beyond in helping to support families through these very sad times.”

Caroline received nominations from families who have recognised her outstanding care.

The award ceremony will take place in October and the midwives at ELHT are encouraging the public to support them by voting for them to win.

East Lancashire also has an excellent chance to win two further Butterfly Awards with Accrington mum Natalie Oldham shortlisted in the Inspirational Mother category and local charities Friends of Serenity and Otis Friends hoping to win the UK Support Organisation award.

Voting – which can only be done online – remains open until September 30th at www.babylossstar.co.uk/voting.