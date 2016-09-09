Career crook clocks up 141st offence

A career crook picked a store he had never stolen from before when he committed his 141st offence, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told drug addict Nasir Shraft (33) helped himself to eight jars of coffee worth £25.52 from Lidl in Nelson.

The defendant, whose life of crime goes back two decades, had only been out of jail for a month when he struck and had no cash as his benefits had not been sorted out.

The hearing was told Shraft’s mother feared for his life if he didn’t kick his drugs habit, but according to a probation officer, he didn’t want to go on the heroin substitute methadone and didn’t want to go to Inspire, the treatment service.

Shraft, of Pine Street, Nelson, admitted theft on August 20th. He was given eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year.

The court heard the defendant, who is on post-sentence supervision until next July, had 140 previous offences on his record, 60 of them for theft.

Mr Geoff Ireland (defending) said he had been representing Shraft for 20 years.

He continued: “His offending has been particularly bad in the last 12 months or so because of the problems he has had with drugs.

“There are periods where he addresses the issues, engages with Inspire and takes methadone or subutex and then he falls off the wagon. He went to prison last September and in February and April.”

“Prison is not really working, particularly when he tells how easy it is to get drugs in prison.”

The solicitor said Shraft had not been arrested since August 20th.

“It’s only two weeks or so, but that’s progress so far as he is concerned. His mother is worried about his long-term health and how long he is going to remain on this planet. He is now in receipt of employment and support allowance and genuine family support.”