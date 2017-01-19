Care home told to improve after alert

A Burnley care home which looks after people with mental health issues has been visited by an inspector after an alert was raised over safety issues.

Oakmount House in Westgate was reviewed by the Care Quality Commission after it received information of concern relating to a safeguarding alert.

The subsequent inspection found that the home required improvement in the safety, effectiveness and leadership of its service.

It also found the home to be good in its caring and responsiveness.

A statement from the CQC highlighted areas that needed improvement.

It said: “We found some risks to people’s health and well-being were not always identified, assessed and managed. We found there were some safe processes in place to support people with their medicines. However, some needed to be improved.

“Processes were in place to train and support staff in carrying out their roles and responsibilities. Some training and supervision was overdue, but action had been taken on this matter.

“People’s care and support was not always provided in line with the principles and requirements of the Mental Capacity Act 2005.

“The service was not consistently well–led. The provider had not ensured their quality monitoring arrangements were sufficient in ensuring the service was safe, effective and well led.

The registered manager was absent from the service. Contingency arrangements were in place to promote continuity and day to day management of the service.”

The inspection praised other aspects of the home’s service and staff were aware of the signs and indicators of abuse and they knew what to do if they had any concerns.

The report added: “We found people were supported to make their own decisions and choices. They were effectively supported with their healthcare needs and medical appointments. Changes in people’s health and well-being were monitored and responded to.

“People were satisfied with the meals provided at Oakmount House. Arrangements were in place to offer a

balanced diet. People were actively involved in devising menus, which meant they could make choices on the meals provided.

“People made positive comments about the care and support they received from staff. We observed positive and respectful interactions between people using the service and staff.”

The inspection, which took place on December 8th and 9th last year, was carried out by one adult social care inspector.

A safeguarding alert which was raised with the local authority and was subject to a multiagency investigation.

This had resulted in a local authority management team working closely with the acting manager and staff.

The care home declined to comment when approached by the Burnley Express.

The full inspection can be viewed at http://www.cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/new_reports/INS2-2789010071.pdf.