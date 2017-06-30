Care home Summer Fair a great success

After a fantastic event featuring a range of fantastic attractions, the Grove Care Home's Summer Fair has raised £465 for the residents' fund.

Held on Saturday, June 24th, the fair contributed to paying for the trips out for the residents, including an annual barge trip down the Leeds/Liverpool canal and jaunts to Knowsley Safari Park and Blackpool illuminations (complete with a fish and chip supper), as well as in-house entertainers.

There was numerous stalls selling cakes, hook-a-duck, a 'guess the number of toffees' game, hot dogs, a bouncy castle, and of course a Tombola. There was also a visit from ‘Dave’ the Minion, which all the children loved.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to all those who gave donations for the raffle, including Burnley Football Club, Pendle Street Fish and Chip Shop, Santa’s, The Salon Under The Bridge, and all the resident’s friends and relatives," said Claire Tighe.

"The Grove would like to thank their staff for all their hard work, especially Activity Coordinator, Laura Foulds, and Care Coordinator, Karen Cunningham, as well as all the people who supported it by attending," Claire added.

The Grove is now looking forward to its Christmas Fair and hoping to beat the Summer Fair's grand total..