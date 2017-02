Fire crews were called to tackle a fire in a caravan in Gisburn this morning.

The large residential caravan on a site in Burnley Road was ablaze just after 9am on the arrival of firefighters, who came from Clitheroe, Earby, Nelson and Colne stations.

Firefighters relayed water, pump-to-pump, from the source three-quarters of a mile away and used two hosereel jets to put the fire out.

Fortunately, there were no casualties and the cause of the fire is still to be established.