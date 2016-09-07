Can you rise to record breaking Pete's power lift challenge?

A record breaking power lifter from Burnley has raised the incredible amount of £20,000 for cancer charities in just five months

And Pete Williams is hoping to top that total even further in a unique competition he is staging to test the strength, skill and sporting fitness of teams of competitors.

The Battle of the Pennines takes place on Saturday, October 1st, at FLS Fitness in Simonstone which will see teams of three battle it out. All the proceeds will be donated to Pendleside Hospice.

This is the latest in a series of fund raising events Pete has staged since he launched Lift for Cancer in April with two friends from Manchester where he works for the civil service. The first event, Raise the Titanic, saw them break the world record for weightlifting when volunteers lifted the 52,000 ton weight of the ocean liner in a day.

Their mammoth efforts, held on the 104th anniversary of the sinking of the liner, raised cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pete was inspired to start the fund raising as thanks for the help and care his dad, John, received while being treated for throat cancer before he was given the all clear recently after five years.

Pete said: “We are delighted with the amount we have raised so far in such a short time and we just want to continue with it.

“The October challenge has already attracted a lot of interest but we would welcome more teams on board of all abilities. We have set out a variety of challenges that tests people’s strength, sporting ability and also how well they work together as a team.”

The event is £15 per person (£45 per team of three) and £2 to spectate.

For more information search Facebook and YouTube, Instagram and Twitter under Lift For Cancer or you can message info@liftforcancer.co.uk or www.liftforcancer.co.uk or liftforcancerpete@gmail.com.

