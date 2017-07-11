Campaign to recognise local heroes launched

A nationwide search has been launched to highlight our local community heroes and people who go above and beyond in their acts of kindness or - in some cases - bravery.

Brits across the country are being asked to nominate their unsung heroes, whether a single person or a group of do-gooders - with those nominated in with a chance to win one of five surprise parties in their honour, complete with catering, entertainment, and drinks.

The campaign, Pop Up Parties, has been created by pork pie makers, Pork Farms, with those wanting to nominate their unsung heroes able to do so at www.porkfarmsparty.co.uk. Each nominee will feature on the website and will go up for a public vote to find the most deserving winners.

Michael Holton, brand and marketing manager at Pork Farms, said: “Pop Up Parties is now in its third year and is all about celebrating people in the community who go that bit extra to really improve the lives of the people around them.

"Over the past few years, the parties have seen hundreds of nominations from young carers, community groups, life-savers, and staff who take great pride in their role at some of the country’s biggest organisations," Michael added. “We're eager to celebrate local heroes."