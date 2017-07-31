Campaign to combat dog fouling has plenty of bite

A town plagued by dog fouling is fighting back in a bid to clean up its streets.

Padiham Town Council has forked out £1,000 to pay for five extra dog waste bins to encourage owners to clean up after their pets.

There are already 10 bins in place provided by Burnley Borough Council at strategic points in the town and also on the Greenway .

But in a survey carried out by former Padiham Mayor Coun. James Kirk residents said that litter and dog fouling was still a major problem and they wanted to see more action taken to deal with it.

The five new bins will be erected in five to six weeks around the town and the Greenway.

The current Mayor of Padiham Coun. Ken Buckley said: "We hope this will help to keep the streets of Padiham free of dog fouling and also encourage people to pick up after their pets."

The local authority dog warden carries out regular patrols to spot offenders and anyone caught can be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £75.

If taken to court offenders can face a maximum fine of up to £1,000.

In a bid to curb the problem even further any litter bin can now be used to dispose of dog waste with the condition it is properly bagged.