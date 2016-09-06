Callous theft from on duty ambulance

Callous thieves stole personal items from an ambulance while the paramedic crew were treating a patient in their home.

The shocking incident happened at 10-40pm on Sunday when the ambulance was parked up on a street in Burnley Wood.

The thieves stole a high visibility jacket and a sandwich bag belonging to one of the paramedics.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the thefts were personal belongings of the crew, but would not say which street the theft occurred because of patient confidentiality.

Police confirmed they had been called to the incident and were investigating.

Anybody who has any information can call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111, online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call police on 101.