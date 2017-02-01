Work begins on Burnley Vision Park

Work has started on a cutting-edge technology park that will provide a “world-class location for advanced manufacturing and digital businesses”.

Located next to Burnley College and UCLan, off Princess Way, phase one of the Burnley Vision Park development is expected to be completed by September.

James Webber (Barnfield Construction) and Bob Tattrie (Trebor Developments) join Coun. Mark Townsend, Graham Cowley (chairman of LEPs Growth Deal Management Board), Daniel Rhodes (EC Harris) and Dan Labella (Fairhurst Design Group).

The five-acre site has been supported by a £1.7m grant from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and phase one will see hi-spec business units created for start-ups as well as expansion space for growing businesses.

Trebor Developments, working in partnership with Burnley Borough Council, have selected Barnfield Construction as the main contractor.

Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend, said: “Burnley Council has invested in the construction of phase one workspace units to contribute to the economic growth of the borough.

“Vision Park will help grow new and existing businesses leading to the creation of new jobs in key growth sectors including hi-tech manufacturing and digital.”

Graham Cowley, chairman of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership’s growth deal management board, said: “When complete, Burnley Vision Park will provide a world-class location for advanced manufacturing and digital businesses.

“Its high-quality accommodation will be complemented by links with nearby UCLan and Burnley College, enabling it to offer cutting-edge skills and employment initiatives.

Bob Tattrie, managing partner for Trebor, said: “We are delighted to see the Vision Park site being built, which will establish the park as the premier employment location in Burnley, with its location next to UCLan and in close proximity to the town centre.

“We expect strong occupier interest in the speculative units being built for Phase One and for the future phases at Vision Park.