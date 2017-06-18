Wind farm’s windfall for village projects

Faith and community groups in Cliviger have been blown over by a £28,000 windfall – courtesy of Coalclough Wind Farm.

Scottish Power Renewables UK awarded the money, which will be distributed by Cliviger Parish Council to community groups, faith centres and voluntary organisations in the village as part of the company’s Community Benefit Fund.

The ongoing fund was set up to ensure that the Cliviger community shares in the benefits of Coalclough Wind Farm.

Overall this year the community has seen £65,000 flow into various worthwhile projects.

The latest round of funding will see the council spend £10,000 renovating RACA Park at Walk Mill in Cliviger, revitalising the play equipment for children.

St John the Divine Church has been awarded just under £9,000 to repair and revitalise the church path with the laying of new tarmac.

Meanwhile, the Cliviger Archives and Photographic Group successfully applied for £558 to produce a heritage information board.

The annual flower and handicraft show has received a blooming good £293.

Finally, the Todmorden Agricultural Show, being held this year in Cliviger, will receive £8,520 towards running costs including the the purchase of toilet facilities, marquee hire, safety barriers, traffic management and a satellite link to ensure the show can go on as planned.

For more information about the Cliviger Community Benefit Fund please contact Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service on 01282 433740.