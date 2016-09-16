Premier uniform for Clarets staff

The management and support team at Burnley Football Club have a premier new look for the season thanks to an East Lancashire neighbour.

Staff at the club, which has been promoted to the Premier League, were seeking a uniform befitting their status in the top flight of British football, and so turned to Altham business Simon Jersey, which recently created two outfits for Team GB athletes to wear at the recent Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The company put together a uniform of navy blue suits with subtle embroidery featuring the club crest, accessorised with claret scarves for women and the club tie for men.

Regional sales manager Ian Bracken visited the club to measure all the staff and ensure that the full team looked their best for the high profile games coming up this season.

He said: “We really enjoy working with sports brands and creating uniforms that reflect their success. Burnley had an amazing season last year and we were really pleased that they came to us as a local East Lancashire business to deliver their uniform.

“The management and support team really need to look at the top of their game this season so we’ve put together a stylish and smart look with our signature suiting range.

“We think they look fantastic and ready to greet all of the VIPs who are set to visit Turf Moor.”

Chris Gibson, Head of Catering, at Burnley Football Club, said: “Our reception team are the first people visiting clubs will meet at the ground and we wanted to ensure they, and the whole support staff, look smart and professional.

“Simon Jersey have quickly put together a great look for our team that they’re already enjoying wearing.”