New Wilko store set to open

Wilko opens its new Burnley store next week with a special prize giveaway for the first 100 customers.

To mark the occasion, Aimee Maguet, from Alzheimer’s Society will lead a ceremonial ribbon cutting along with Wilko Retail Director, Anthony Houghton, and Wilko Burnley Branch Manager, Raymond McWhinnie on Wednesday, May 10th, at 9am.

The first 100 customers through the door will receive one of 100 tickets to win a prize, including £20, £10 and £5 Wilko gift cards, as well as gifts including a textured table lamp, copper effect toaster and a large copper top lantern.

Wilko Burnley Manager Raymond McWhinnie said: “The team is busy preparing the final touches to the store ahead of the official opening on 10 May.”

“We are very excited to welcome the customers of Burnley back and into our new home on The Mall Charter Walk. We know shoppers will be impressed by the quality and value we have to offer this spring, it is the perfect time to come and browse our collections.”

“We’ve got lots of exciting things planned for the launch day including giveaways and competitions so we hope everyone can come and join us to celebrate Wilko’s new home in The Mall Charter Walk.”