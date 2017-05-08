Missing 92-year-old dementia sufferer found

A 92-year-old man with dementia has thankfully been found after police launched an appeal.

Walter Barlow, who suffers from dementia, was reported as missing from his home in Burnley this morning.

Lancashire Police were alerted, and an appeal to locate Mr Barlow was launched, where it was shared over the internet by fellow concerned members of the community.

Thanks to everyone's efforts, Walter has now been found, with officers helping to get him home, with a police statement reading: "Missing 92-year-old Walter Barlow is now back home.

"Thank you to everybody who assisted in sharing the earlier post," it went on.