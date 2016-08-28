Fuel scheme to warm residents

editorial image
1
Have your say

Residents across Burnley who face “fuel poverty” are set to benefit from a new scheme.

Burnley Borough Council is recommended to join a Lancashire-wide scheme aimed at helping eligible residents receive grants for central heating in their homes.

The Lancashire Central Heating Fund follows a successful bid for £2.2m. from the Government which will deliver around 900 grants across the county.

Back to the top of the page