Housing estate to receive £1m. facelift

A Burnley housing estate is set to benefit from a £1.2m. renovation.

Calico Homes has given the green light for a programme of external improvement works to improve the appearance of properties most in need of renovation on the Brunshaw estate.

The £1.2m. works, which will be carried out by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction, will transform the appearance of properties across the area and will include where required:

• Roofing replacement/repair.

• Replacement of fascias, soffits, bargeboards and rainwater goods.

• Replacement of timber front and rear doors.

• Full re-render/render repair.

The first phase is due to start this month with properties in Wycoller Avenue and Downham Grove. The second phase will begin in April and will include properties in Waddington Avenue.

These works follow consultation across the area and stock condition surveys, and the properties have been identified as those that are in need of refurbishment.

Lisa Bell, Calico’s property services manager, said: “The improvement programme is part of our continual commitment to improve our properties.

“The works we are carrying out will make a significant improvement to the quality of our customer’s homes, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Once work on these properties has been completed, Calico will look at how they can continue this for the rest of the area.

External surveys are being completed at present to identify the next phase.

A customer liaison officer from Ring Stones will visit customers to complete a pre-start survey before work starts, and will advise them what works will be completed to their homes and when they will be commencing.