Exciting future for digital company

A respected company, recently highly commended at the Burnley Business Awards, could be in line for two more gongs.

Managed Service Provider Seriun, which has been digitally transforming Burnley businesses since 2003, has made it through to the finals at the prestigious BIBA awards, again under the Small Business of the Year category, and Bolton’s E3 awards as finalists for the Digital, Creative and Media award.

The Small Business Award (5-19 employees) recognises businesses who have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past 12 months through innovation, great marketing, commercial success, staff development, and potential for future growth. Seriun was pipped by overal winners Ian Mankin.

Justin Sherwood, managing director of Seriun, said: “We’re thrilled to have been recognised for the work we do and for the difference we make to our customers. Over the past two years we’ve invested heavily in bleeding edge technology and processes, and in developing our team, to ensure we’re delivering excellent services and going beyond expectation.”

The business awards organised by Burnley Council, in partnership with Burnley Bondholders, was established 11 years ago and is celebrated every two years to honour the achievements of Burnley based businesses that stand out from the crowd.

Compère Simon Brierley said: “The judges had been particularly impressed with Seriun’s digital transformation and growth over the past twelve months so wanted to award them with the 'Highly Commended' accolade for this category."



Seriunhas plans to accelerate growth over the next two years, which will see it increase staff levels and relocate its head office to a larger site.