Clarets fanzone gets sponsorship boost from local brewery

Bowland Brewery has joined forces with two leading Lancashire football clubs as an official sponsor, strengthening links with the local community.

The Clitheroe-based brewery’s flagship ale, Hen Harrier, and other core beers will be on sale at Burnley Football Club’s Fanzone area at its Turf Moor headquarters and also at Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium.

The Bowland Brewery bus, a vintage red London bus which has been converted into a mobile bar serving the finest cask ales Lancashire has to offer, will also be at Turf Moor on selected match days.

Brewery md, Warren Bennett, said: “We are delighted to get behind our two local teams, Burnley and Accrington Stanley, and we’re sure that they’re both going to have stellar seasons.

“Our beers are made in Lancashire by the team based at our Holmes Mill headquarters and being an integral part of the local community is important to us. We look forward to serving our craft ales to the fans of both clubs.”