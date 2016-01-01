Search
Kiko Rodriguez relishing exciting new challenge with DRN

Honesty and integrity aren’t words you would traditionally associate with football agents.

Early Christmas presents for lucky couple

A sackful of prizes proved to be an early Christmas present for a lucky Burnley couple.

Special COnstable Jake Horler-Newsham from Burnley.

Burnley bobby's arresting performance

A Burnley GMP Special has treated his new colleagues to a stellar operatic performance, as the The Royal Northern College of Music student stunned his fellow bobbies with his rendition of O Holy Night.

Burnley Bridge Business Park

Business park jobs boost

Burnley is set to attract more inward investment and jobs thanks to the approval of plans to extend the 70-acre Burnley Bridge scheme.

Travellers are being urged to check routes are clear before they set off.

Environment Agency urges travellers to check flood risk ahead of Christmas getaway

With wet and windy conditions expected from Friday and into the Christmas weekend, the Environment Agency is urging people to check their flood risk - especially if driving or staying in an unfamiliar location.

The expanded facility will be able to manufacture 6,000 large Trent fan blades a year

Rolls-Royce celebrates £50m investment

There was an early Christmas present for workers at Rolls-Royce on Friday.

Santa will be swapping his sleigh for a bus on Boxing Day

More Boxing Day buses to take shoppers to the heart of Burnley, Colne and Manchester

When the sprouts have run out, and you can’t face yet another turkey butty, there’ll be more buses than ever before to take the easy way out on Boxing Day!

BURNLEY 03-10-16 Exterior of former Brierfield Mill, Glen Way, as work begins to transform the buildings to Northlight, a new living, working, learning and cultural destination for Lancashire, including an adult learning centre and Burnley FC in the Community.

Spotlight on Northlight

The first light has been shone on Brierfield Mill’s terrific transformation.

Highways England will complete the roadworksby 6am on Friday 23 December

Roadworks to be completed ahead of Christmas rush

Seven North West traffic schemes will be completed in time for Christmas to help people travelling for the holiday season.

Offices hope for former Thompson Centre car park

Cash-strapped Burnley Borough Council has said it is still open to offers to build on the car park formerly occupied by the Thompson Centre.

Accountants figure out a fitting tribute to Bowie

A quartet of local accoutants have figured on a fitting video tribute to music icon David Bowie and a momentous 2016.

Burnley Jobcentre

More out of work but jobs are available

New figures reveal that 300 people in Burnley were claiming out of work benefits last month, an increase of 22% compared to this time last year.

Business-friendly Burnley

Burnley is one of the best places in the UK to start a new business according to research.

Hungarian Parliament buildings, Budapest

Hungary to enjoy even more

Budapest is the postcard perfect city. From every vantage point a stunning shot, a breathtaking view, an incredible monument, sites steeped in fascinating yet complex history.

Judith with Dilly.

HomeCats the purfect choice

It was in Kennedy Park in Lima, the capital of Peru, surrounded by dozens of feline friends, that a Barrowford woman knew she wanted to work with cats.
MEGAN TITLEY looks into how to avoid getting into debt over the festive period

10 Christmas money saving tips

Debt charity, Christians Against Poverty, has launched a list of tried-and-tested ways to avoid festive financial meltdown.

One lane has been closed after a vehicle breakdown

UPDATE: Lanes reopened following earlier closure on Eastbound M55

All lanes on the M55 have been reopened following an earlier lane closure on the Eastbound carriageway.
Post Office

Post Office workers to stage five days of strikes during Christmas week

Post Office workers are to stage five days of strikes next week in a dispute over jobs, pensions and branch closures.

Granite Marble and Limestone won the award for their work on a luxury bathroom in Surrey.

Lancs company a cut above

A stone company from Read has won an award at The Stone Federation GB for their impressive interior design work on a luxury bathroom on the Wentworth Estate in Surrey.
It's nearly Christmas but don't worry, we've got details of late night Christmas shopping nights right here.

Everything you need to know about late night Christmas shopping in and around Lancashire

It's nearly Christmas but don't worry, we've got everything you need to sort out your last minute Christmas shopping here.
