Business networking event’s Burnley debut

The HR Exchange proved a real hit when it came to Burnley for the first time in its five-year history.

More than 60 delegates attended the event which was hosted by Burnley College – making it one of the most successful launches ever.

The HR Exchange events have been running for more than five years in Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Manchester and are jointly organised by Taylors Solicitors and AFR Consulting.

Elaine Hurn of Taylors said: “This may have been our first event in Burnley but it certainly won’t be our last.

“Not only did the turnout exceed our expectations but the feedback was excellent. There was agood cross section of HR managers from the business community represented.”

With a focus on employee performance management, the event featured presentations from Neal Chamberlain, who heads the people and organisation consultancy, A1 Performance Consulting, and Peter Byrne, a partner at Taylor Solicitors, who heads the firm’s employment law team.

To get details of next The HR Exchange, contact Taylors on 01254 297900 or email clare.trippier@taylors.co.uk or visit www.TheHRExchange.co.uk.