Burnley firm rolls out free career development courses

A Burnley-based career development company will soon deliver free workplace learning courses across Lancashire in an effort to upskill the local workforce.

Delivered in conjunction with the European Social Fund Programme, the programme will be rolled out by Vedas Recruitment and Training Ltd of St James’s Row in Burnley, who were selected by learndirect to deliver fully funded training to businesses throughout Lancashire.

The objective is to deliver workplace learning courses across the county to meet individual, employer, and regional needs, increasing business productivity and enhancing employee skills.

“This is a fantastic opportunity," said Rachel Wade, Vedas Managing Director. "Whilst there is no financial outlay for companies or employees, the quality of the training is excellent.

"I'm proud that Vedas is part of the provision offering training to Lancashire businesses, and their employees, to gain that all important competitive advantage."