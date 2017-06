Work on Burnley town centre’s £3m facelift continues apace as these pictures taken by reader Peter Stawicki show.

The scheme, which has been partly funded by Burnley Borough Council involves re-paving the pedestrianised areas and the introduction of new street furniture. The bandstand has been removed and re-sited in Padiham Memorial Park.

Work on the town centre redevelopment is progressing. Photo: Peter Stawicki

The work is scheduled to be completed by next spring.