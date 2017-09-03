Burnley Business Week coming soon

Plans are already being made for the annual Burnley Business Week.

The week, from October 9th to 13th, will comprise free seminars, training sessions and masterclasses run by experts to help businesses grow and to help those who may have a passion to start their own business make it a reality.

Burnley Council and business support agencies organised the event to help all types and sizes of business.

Sessions will include advertising and the power of persuasive writing, business basics for new start businesses, corporate and social responsibility in the workplace, increasing profits with email marketing, Princes Trust Enterprise Programme, and many others.

Coun. Sue Graham, the council’s Executive member for regeneration and economic dvelopment, said: “Burnley was recently named a leading business friendly town, ranking a fantastic eleventh place in the UK, as we recognise the importance of our businesses and that their success impacts on the prosperity of the town.

"Burnley is known for having a pro-active council and Bondholder Scheme when it comes to supporting our businesses.”

For more information call 477213.