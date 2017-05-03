Burnley business Jay-Care celebrates 11 years

As a company stairlift and mobility specialists Jay-Care strives to be both professional and caring.

Nothing is too much trouble.

Jay-Care vehicles

Celebrating its 11th year in business, managing director Paul Anderson has more than three decades in the industry.

His outlook is to be always available and approachable and his company’s ethos is to do that bit more to help customers.

Priding itself on being both local and independent, Jay-Care offers unrivalled customer service levels and after-sales care.

He said: "Whether you require a small item to help with daily routines or a more major item such as a stairlift, we offer the same level of service and care.

"Your needs, however great or small, are important to us."

Jay-Care has an established retail base at 20 Keirby Walk, Burnley and a 3,500 square foot engineering and storage unit on Holt Business Park, Burnley.

From both sites the company covers the whole of Northern England although the main target area is East Lancashire where it has built up a large client base and works with such organisations as CED/NHS, Lancashire County Council, Capita Symonds and many more.

With five vans on the road to keep customers happy, Jay-Care boasts an excellent product range and the testimonials on the firm's website speak volumes about its value to local, loyal customers.

There is a wealth of informative detail about products and services in the blog section of the website at www.jay-care.co.uk

You can also follow Jay-Care on Facebook and Twitter or contact them direct by ringing 01282 459150 or by sending an email to sales@jay-care.co.uk