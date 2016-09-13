A Burnley brewery is preparing to go "head to head" in a battle with 16 rival companies to win a multi-million-pound deal with a leading supermarket.

In the "Hop Idol" style competition customers will be asked to vote with their tastebuds for the beer which they prefer that could give Moorhouse's the chance to win the life changing deal to supply Morrisons stores.

This could mean that up to 11M customers a week could be sampling a beer brewed right here in Burnley.

The initiative, which would put Burnley on the map, follows a customer listening project by the supermarket that revealed increased popularity for craft beers and customers wanting to support local British brewers.

The winning brewery will receive shelf space nationwide, and the runners up will be stocked in their local stores.

Morrisons beer buyer, John Morris, said: "The local brewing revolution and craft beer craze with its bolder flavours and eye-catching packaging is changing mainstream beer-drinking tastes.

"Customers have been telling us that they are keen to try locally brewed beers from around the country and now they have their chance to vote with their palates and give local brewing talent their chance to perform on a national stage.”

Customers can raise a glass to their local star brews and support their chances of winning the contract by visiting Morrisons stores throughout September. The competing beers will retail at the promotional price of £1.65 for a 500ml bottle during this period or £6 for four bottles.