Blessed Trinity's generous reading mentor

A Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College student is embodying the virtues of mentoring her peers, as she gives up her lunchtime break to help a younger schoolmate with her reading.

Year 10 student, Alice Watson, is described as a model student, and happily gives up her Monday lunch-times to help Year Seven pupil Daisy Bradshaw in her role as a reading mentor.

"Daisy reads to me every Monday lunch-time," said Alice. "She just struggles with a few words so I just help her along. I love English and enjoy doing this."