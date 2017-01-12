BBC show looking for North West participants

BBC One's 'Right on the Money' show is looking for new families, couples, and individuals from the North West to take part in the third series of the financial advice show, offering the chance to get a "money makeover" from the experts.

Starring Dominic Littlewoods and Denise Lewis, who have released a Top 10 list of savvy financial tips, the show offers those selected to feature a chance to undergo a money makeover and potentially save thousands of pounds.

Those wishing to apply can get in touch with the show via email at rightonthemoney@bbc.co.uk or by phone on 07711 387316.