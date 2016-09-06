25 new jobs at distribution hub

Road haulage experts Fagan & Whalley has secured a 92,000 sqft unit at Burnley Bridge Business Park, creating 25 new jobs.

The family-run Burney firm has taken the final plot of phase 1 on the successful scheme developed by Leeds-based Eshton Ltd.

This extra capacity will enable us to provide a more efficient service to our customers in the UK and abroad Stephen Fagan, commercial director at Fagan & Whalley

The major distribution hub will complement Fagan & Whalley’s existing facilities in Padiham and Coventry and will provide parking for up to 80 trailers, with 10 loading bays and 25,000 pallet locations.

Along with the creation of 25 jobs initially, the building will significantly increase the firm’s warehousing capacity.

Standing at 19 metres high, the building will be the second largest on the 70-acre site, which has just two units remaining at Magnesium Court between 6,000 sq ft and 12,500 sq ft.

A planning application for the facility was approved by Burnley Council in June and the construction programme is expected to start in September. GMI Construction Group has been appointed to carry out the main contract work which is expected to take 36 weeks to complete.

James Chapman, managing director at Eshton, said: “Fagan & Whalley are a highly reputable company and we are delighted that they have chosen to site their major distribution facility at Burnley Bridge Business Park.

“Our vision for Burnley Bridge was to create a thriving business hub, ideally located with connections across the UK and this has well and truly been delivered.”

Stephen Fagan, commercial director at Fagan & Whalley, added: “There is a distinct lack of suitable accommodation on the M65 corridor and Burnley Bridge offered exactly what we wanted, with the added bonus of it being just one junction down the motorway from our existing operations facility and company headquarters and remains at the heart of our long-standing customer base.

“This extra capacity will enable us to provide a more efficient service to our customers in the UK and abroad and we’re looking forward to getting under way with the build programme so we can commence operations at the facility in the middle of 2017.