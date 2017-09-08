Business' top-notch health and safety earns it prestigious accreditation

A Burnley business has been awarded accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor for achieving excellence in health and safety in the workplace.

GB Integrated Systems Ltd, based on Oxford Road, received the accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor - a leading third party accreditation scheme which recognises extremely rigorous standards in health and safety management amongst contractors - to join thigh-end UK organisations, including SMEs and FTSE 100 companies.

Offering full design, consultation, supply, installation, and maintenance of all types of electronic fire, security, data, lighting control, and home automation systems, GB Integrated Systems are heavily involved in both public and private sector work.

The company's most recent clients have included major players such as Seafood Pub Company, Epic Apart Hotels and Capita Property and Infrastructure, with Gemma Archibald, Director of Alcumus SafeContractor, saying: "Major organisations simply cannot afford to run the risk of employing contractors who are not able to prove that they have sound health and safety policies in place."

"More companies need to understand the importance of adopting good risk management in the way that GB Integrated Systems Ltd. has done," she added. "The firm’s high standard has set an example which hopefully will be followed by other companies within the sector."

Scott Earing, director of GB Integrated Systems, said: “We're committed to having the highest levels of health and safety in the workplace and we are over the moon to be SafeContractor-accredited. This is a really worthwhile and validated certificate to hold and it is immensely helpful when dealing with PPQs for new clients and contractors.”