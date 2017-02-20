"Business as usual" for theft victim and well known market trader Donald

One of Burnley’s best known traders has vowed it is “business as usual” after a thief broke into his shop and made off with the safe.

The break-in at Donald Smith’s delicatessen in the Market Hall caused upset and outrage among traders, customers and staff as he is so well liked and respected.

But defiant Donald was back behind the counter as normal this week, supported by his loyal staff, customers and other traders who he has thanked for their support.

Donald (70) said: “The amount of people who have come to say how sorry they are for what happened and asking how they can help has been fantastic.

“This certainly hasn’t put me off, I love this job and I will still be here six days a week like I have been for the past 30 years.”

Police are still hunting the thief who was caught on CCTV as he walked through the town centre with the safe on Sunday, February 5th.

The culprit smashed the window of the door to the shop before helping himself to the mini safe which he held aloft on his shoulder.

Donald added: “It seems unbelievable that someone could walk through the town with the safe and no-one can identify him.”

The incident was shared on social media by Jessica Hope who has worked for Donald for 10 years.

And she has renewed the appeal for the public to find the culprit who stole the safe.

Describing Donald as “the most decent, honest and kindnest man you will ever meet” Jessica said the incident had been heartbreaking.

She said: “Donald loves his work then you get low lifes like that thinking they have the right to steal from a hard working man. It is not fair.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 and quote log number LC-20170206-0173.