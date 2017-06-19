Burnley surgeon's epic bike ride for charity

A surgeon from Burnley General Hospital joined colleagues from Britain and Europe on a cycle ride to Amsterdam.

Mr Michal Smolski and fellow urologists from Belgium and the UK cycled 300 miles from London to Amsterdam - and promptly raised an amazing £32,500 for the Urology Foundation.

The Foundation works to train and support robotic-assisted surgeons throughout the UK.

All the money raised will be invested in research, education and training to improve treatment, diagnosis and prevention of urological disorders. This includes The Urology Foundation’s support of training UK surgeons in minimally invasive, robotic-assisted surgery.

Louise de Winter, chief executive of The Urology Foundation, said: “There are millions of men and women in the UK living with urological conditions today.

"I have participated in charity bike rides myself, and know it isn’t easy, but I am very grateful for the help of these surgeons and patients in raising awareness and funds to continue the fight against urologic disease.”