Burnley's Tesco customers bring smiles to young patients

Customers and staff at the Tesco Extra store in Burnley have delivered a festive extravaganza of toys and gifts to bring smiles to the faces of young patients at Burnley General Hospital.

Tesco Burnley customers donated over £200-worth of much-needed toys that will keep sick and injured youngsters occupied when they find themselves in need of treatment in the hospital’s Urgent Care Centre.

Tesco Community Champion, Billie-Jean Horne, said: “Each year our customers and staff come up to trumps and generously donate hundreds of toys to help local children in need at Christmas."

The fabulous selection of gifts was delivered to the hospital by Billie-Jean, Bakery Manager Charlotte Potts, Customer Services Manager Lauren McLoughlin, and Customer Services Assistant Lauren Horne.

Urgent Care Centre Matron, Julie Kay, said: “It is never fun to be injured or need hospital treatment, especially at this time of the year, so this donation will make the world of difference to children in the Urgent Care Centre.

"We are really grateful to the customers and staff at Tesco for their generosity in donating these toys. The kids love them, and the staff find them really useful to build a rapport with children - and their parents."

The generosity of Tesco customers continues with an extra 30 toys delivered to the Urgent Care Centre on Wednesday, December 21st.