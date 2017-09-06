Burnley's rail facilities in line for improvement

Rail facilities in Burnley are in line to be improved thanks to a new working group of councilors.

The cross-party scrutiny group was set up to look at the rail link to Manchester and associated services, including Manchester Road railway station.

Councillors visited stations, spoke to passengers and businesses, and also met Northern Rail and Lancashire County Council representatives.

Among issues raised regarding Manchester Road station were improving access to and from Platform 1, creating extra car parking, and making taxi ranks more visible.

Scrutiny committee chairman Coun. Andy Tatchell said: “While the new Manchester Road station and the service to Manchester were held in high regard, it was felt there were still some aspects of the new station that could be improved.

“Burnley’s close transport links to Manchester are vital to the borough’s future. We need to ensure that our residents get the best possible service.”

A report by the group will be considered by Burnley Council’s Executive this month.