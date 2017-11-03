Burnley's past comes to life in Towneley Hall exhibition

Towneley Hall has revealed a new exhibition titled “It’s Not Negative” focused on Burnley’s past and present.

Having opened on October 31st, it offers the rare chance to see images reproduced from glass negatives from the 1880s to the 1930s.

Mirroring past and present, 21 modern photos by local photographer, Eddy Rawlinson, are also featured.

Councillor John Harbour, executive member for housing and environment, said: “This remarkable exhibition will give people a glimpse into the town’s past and allow them to compare it with the Burnley we know today.”

The exhibition will be on display until February 2018.