Burnley restaurant cooking up a storm

A Burnley restaurant is once again proving too hot to handle as it looks to land yet another national award.

Usha Indian restaurant in Rossendale Road is in the running to be named Restaurant of the Year after being shortlisted in the final of the English Curry Awards.

Ibby Ali (centre) has been nominated for 'Head Chef of the Year' at the English Curry Awards

Head chef Ibby Ali has also been nominated for Chef of the Year and so the team will be hoping it’s a celebratory 2-4-1 when they travel to the Mercure Hotel in Manchester on Monday, August 21st for the awards ceremony.

Usha is used to cooking up recipes for success having received a number of gongs since opening in 2002. However, Ibby said being nominated was still a huge honour.

“We’re usually put forward for these awards by our customers and that’s why it is such a nice feeling.

“We have always been a community restaurant and it means a lot that our customers like the restaurant enough to nominate us for awards such as this one.

“It’s a good lift for the staff as well and shows that all their hard work does not go unnoticed.

“The judges will have already been and we have sent off a biography to the awards committee so there is nothing else we can do now.

“We will just make sure we go along and enjoy the evening.”

Ibby revealed one of the secrets to running a successful restaurant for 15 years was keeping things fresh.

“We change the menu every six months, we change the way the restaurant looks and we’re always looking at introducing new things. That’s what keeps it fresh and exciting. We’re even looking at installing a selfie station in the next few weeks.

“If the customers are happy, then we’re happy.”