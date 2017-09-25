A Burnley mum is appealing for information and help after her daughter had to be taken to hospital after being struck by a metal sign.



Amber Denton's daughter, Willow, was walking down Harry Potts Way on Saturday, September 23rd at around 12:45pm with her father when a metal sign was blown over by the wind, striking the youngster in the face and causing a severe cut.

With Willow taken to hospital where she had to have the cut glued, the unidentified piece of metal - which was propped up against a wall, according to Amber - was apparently part of a nearby burger van located by the Turkish Kebab and Pizza House.

"My daughter was walking with her dad past the burger van on Harry Potts Way when the wind blew over a metal sign/door of some description and hit my daughter in the face," said Amber. "If anybody saw anything, please can you get in touch.

"The couple who own the burger van were very helpful during the incident [while] my husband was busy sorting our daughter out," Amber added. "I agree it was a freak accident but it was also a health and safety issue and luckily this freak accident didn't take her eye out or worse."