Burnley MP seeks local fire safety assurances

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has expressed her shock and horror following the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy which occurred in London - and is working to avoid any such tragedy in Burnley.

Since the fire, the newly re-elected MP has been urgently seeking assurances in her constituency about the safety of any cladding materials used on public buildings and social housing across Burnley and Padiham.

Mrs Cooper said: "I have spoken to the chief executive at Burnley Council to ask for a full and urgent review of any buildings with exterior cladding to find out whether any similar materials have been used to those implicated in the tower blaze.

"I have also been assured by Anthony Duerden, chief executive of Calico, that cladding used on Calico homes is not of the same material as that used in the Grenfell Tower blaze.

"I was also reassured to hear that the organisation works closely at every stage with Fire Security chiefs locally to ensure that all construction or alterations comply fully with fire safety regulations at every stage.

"I will continue to monitor the findings of any investigations arising from the Glenfell Tower fire to ensure that all lessons are learned and that this tragedy never occurs again.

"Like the rest of the country I was appalled by the scenes which unfolded before our eyes and horrified by the speed and ease with which the fire was able to spread. I cannot begin to imagine the devastation and suffering of all those affected by this but my thoughts and prayers like those of the nation go out to them.

"Special mention must also be made of the fire crews and other emergency service workers who responded so professionally, putting themselves at risk by so doing. The public response and acts of selflessness and generosity which are emerging in the news have been truly humbling."