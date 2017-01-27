Burnley Market Hall award is reward for traders' toil and shoppers' faith in it

News that Burnley Market Hall has won a top award has been welcomed in the town.

Coun. Sue Graham, Burnley Council’s executive member responsible for the market described the award as "wonderful news."

She said: "Burnley Market Hall is always looking at ways of improving its customer shopping experience, and this proves its popularity with shoppers with a keen interest in value for money.

“The market hall has increased the variety of stalls, particularly when it comes to its food offer, and introduced other ways of attracting people through its doors.

“Shopping at local markets is seeing a resurgence with shoppers looking for good value, while at supporting local small traders, in a friendly bustling

environment. Burnley Market Hall has all that, and more.”

The market beat off competition from other markets across the UK to claim the title of Best Large Indoor Market in the British Market of the Year Awards.

Run by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA), the national competition saw markets across the country battle it out to win this coveted prize.

Over 125,000 votes were cast by the public in the British Market of the Year Awards and Burnley Market Hall now ranks as one of the top 13 in the country

Market manager Marie Shaw said she was "absolutely delighted" with the award saying: "It’s a confirmation of all the hard work that traders and staff have put in over the past two years to turn the market around.”