Burnley firm's generous Pendleside Hospice donation

A Burnley company has donated almost £4,000 to Pendleside Hospice in their campaign to support a local charity of particular value to the community.

VEKA, a local manufacturing company, donated £3,880 to the hospice after raising funds at their Independent Network Member Weekend, which was held in Warwick in May.

After Pendleside offered their thanks, VEKA's Head of Partner programs, Karen Lund, said: "Annually, [we] choose one or two charities to support through fundraising activities over the course of the year.

"We aim to pick organisations that have a particular relevance to our workforce and local community, and this year we have been pleased to lend our support to Pendleside Hospice," she added.

"Attendees at our recent Members Weekend were invited to enter a raffle," Karen continued. "We were thrilled to raise £3,880 for the cause, and glad that the money will be put to excellent use supporting local people with life-limiting illnesses."