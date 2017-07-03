Burnley estate being transformed

Calico Homes is to carry out the next phase of external works to continue improving the appearance of properties most in need of renovation on the Brunshaw estate.

The £600,000 works, which will be carried out by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction, will transform the appearance of properties across the area and will include where required:

Roofing and chimneys

Fascias, soffits and bargeboards

Replacement of Timber external doors

Rainwater goods

Failed double glazed units

External brickwork.

This new phase is in addition to the £1.2m. programme of works that have already been completed across the estate.

The works follow consultation across the area and stock condition surveys, and the properties have been identified as those that are in need of refurbishment.

Lisa Bell, Calico’s property services manager, said: “The improvement works we are carrying out are part of our continual commitment to improve our properties and invest in our communities.

“We’ve had fantastic feedback from customers across Brunshaw about the works we’ve already completed in the area and the improvement they’ve made to the quality of their home. We can’t wait to carry out the work to other properties in need of renovation in the area.”

For more information about this and similar programmes of work carried out by Calico, visit calico.org.uk or call 01282 686300.