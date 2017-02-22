Burnley couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

A “crackerjack” Burnley duo celebrated their blue sapphire anniversary on February 16th, insisting the secrets to 65 years together are home cooking, spending time together, and dancing.

Mick and Bernice Muldoon (both 85) met in their teens, when one of Bernice’s friends played matchmaker.

“My mum knew a girl who had a party and because my mum liked my dad, she said ‘he’s coming to my party, do you want to come’, and that’s how it happened,” explained Margaret Watson (55), the couple’s second child.

As well as Margaret, the couple also had Michael (47), and Kevin, who sadly passed away 14 years ago aged 49.

Mick was in the Navy for seven years before moving to the North West Water Board, while Bernice worked in the Crime Prosecution Service.

Asked what their secret was, Margaret said: “Home cooking; my dad’s been spoiled all his life! And being together, they go dancing [in] Benidorm for two weeks, nightclubbing until two or three in the morning!

“One of my friends said [about Bernice] ‘has she got a zimmerframe’, I said ‘ you must be joking, she’s fitter than me!’” added Margaret.