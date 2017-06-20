Burnley Costa volunteer looking to make a difference

A passionate Burnley volunteer is on a mission to make as big a difference in the area this year as possible, offering his services to "give back to the community."

Reece Burton is the Assistant Manager at the Costa in Tesco in Burnley, and has undertaken a charitable project to give back to the community in any way he can through volunteering.

Having already kicked off his altruistic efforts by getting in touch with Mick Carter, a local youth team manager at Burnley Belvedere FC, Reece organised for his Costa branch to donate some much-needed nets to the team, as well as 20 footballs for the children on Wednesday, April 24th.

"Having actually seen first-hand how much it made the kids smile made it all worthwhile," said Reece. "My project is to give something back into the local community throughout the year, so I want as many volunteering hours as possible and to help out as much as I can.

"I've lived in Burnley all my life, so helping out where I can would be a sense of achievement for myself," he added.

Urging the local community to contact him with any volunteering queries, Reece said: "I have a lot more plans for volunteering; if you need any help fundraising, hours for volunteering, you name it: either come to Costa and ask for me personally or call the us on 01282 431 388."