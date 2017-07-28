Burnley company raises for Pendleside on famed pub walk

A Burnley-based eCommerce platform business has raised an impressive £500 for Pendleside Hospice after taking part in the famed Pendle Pub Walk.

This year’s Pendle Pub Walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside, attracted over 2,300 attendees, including the freewebstore team, with the event breaking all records and on course to raise well in excess of £60,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

Christina Cope, fundraising Manager at Pendleside said: “The Pendle Pub Walk is one of the areas favourite walks and raises a huge amount for Pendleside, thank you to all the people and even their dogs who have raised sponsorship.

“The atmosphere is incredible with walkers of all ages making the day a memorable one,” she added.

The freewebstore team took part in their third Pendle Pub Walk and were delighted to able to match their 2015 fundraising amount for the hospice.

Stephen Darwood, Partner Manager at freewebstore said “Pendleside hospice is such a worthwhile cause, we’re always delighted to help out local charities”

“All the team had a great time - the £500 raised made the hangover and sunburn worthwhile!”