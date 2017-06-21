Burnley coffee shop helps save £4.1m in community projects

A Burnley coffee shop has played its part in a wider initiative that has saved £4.1m through charitable offender rehabilitation and food redistribution.

The Bean Good Coffee Shop on Hurtley Street is part of Recycling Lives' "recycling partnerships to change lives" initiative to tackle food poverty and reducing re-offending.

Its recently-published Social Value Report has revealed their work has created a £4.1m saving to society, with Managing Director, Will Fletcher, saying: “We're committed to creating real social impact and value to society through our commercial and charitable activities; to be more than just a business.

“We're immensely proud to be able to do the work we do, putting food on the table for families facing food poverty or offering opportunities to people with histories of offending," he added.