Burnley choir was on song to help Pendle charity

Burnley’s newest choir hit all the right notes to help raise money for a worthy cause.

A summer concert staged by the Contempo Choir made £685 for Bloodwise, the UK charity formally known as Leukaemia Research which raises money to fund ground breaking research and to support patients and their families affected by any type of blood cancer.

The concert was staged before members took their summer break and show co-ordinator Yvonne Roberts presented a cheque to Mary Grange from the Pendle branch of Bloodwise.

Mary said: “This is a fantastic amount, a great achievement.

“We really appreciate the choir’s efforts and the money will be put to good use.”

Over the summer break, choir members will be considering which local charity to support for their Christmas Concert.

The successful choir was launched in 2014 by Yvonne Roberts and Amy Tattersall and now has over 50 members.

The choir, which sings songs such as ELO’s Mr Blue Sky, Somewhere Only We Know by Keane and Beautiful Day by U2 gave its first concert in the Sion Baptist Church in Burnley.

Last year the choir registered for the Sing Your Heart Out campaign and donated profits from its Christmas concert to the Royal Voluntary Service to help with the work it does for vulnerable people.

For more information about the choir you can visit its facebook page.