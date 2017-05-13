Burnley bus damaged in suspected arson attack

Arsonists torched a single-decker bus parked in New Hall Street, Burnley.

Two fire engines and crews from Burnley responded to the 999 call just before 5-30pm yesterday (Friday).

Thankfully, no one was hurt and there were no passengers on the bus. A police investigation is under way into the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "A small fire had already burnt out on their arrival. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and police were notified of the suspected arson. There were no casualties."