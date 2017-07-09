Burnley-born Lord’s tribute

A stained glass window funded by the family of the late Lord David Waddington, who was born in Burnley, was unveiled at a local church at the weekend.

Designed and made by Pendle Stained Glass Ltd, the window was a gift to St John’s Church in Read by Lord Waddington, who was a son of the village.

The roundel depicting St John's Church at Read.

Lord and Lady Waddington commissioned David Moore at Pendle Stained Glass Ltd around 12 months ago to design and make the bespoke stained glass window. They subsequently visited the company’s workshop based in Padiham half way through the work, but unfortunately Lord Waddington would never see its completion as he died on February 23rd this year aged 87.

A special memorial service was held to remember the life of Lord Waddington in Clitheroe Parish Church on Saturday.

This was followed on Sunday with the burial of Lord Waddington’s ashes as well as the unveiling and dedication of the stained glass window at St John’s. The service, which was led by the Rev. Robert Fielding, was attended by Ribble Valley Mayor Coun. Maureen Fenton.

On the left light of the window, there is the figure of St John the Evangelist. At the top of the light is the coat of arms of Lord Waddington, showing the coronet of a baron and the grand cross of the Victorian Order.

At the base of the light is a view of St John’s Church in grisaille surrounded by red roses, the emblem of Lancashire.

On the right light of the window, there is the figure of St George. At the top of the light is the Coat of Arms of Bermuda where Lord Waddington was governor from 1992 to 1997.

At the base of the light is a view of Lord Waddington’s childhood home – the Old Vicarage in Read.

It is depicted in grisaille and surrounded by boughs of native British oak. The oak appears throughout British history and folklore, was used for its ships and houses and has come to represent strength and fortitude. The image of a mighty oak growing from a small acorn has inspired for generations.

There is a plaque for an inscription at the base of each light.

Throughout his political career, the former barrister lived for many years in both Sabden and Read.

He and his wife, Lady Gillian Waddington, had five children and lived at Whins House, Sabden, for a considerable period, where he enjoyed leisure pursuits which included fishing on Churn Clough Reservoir.

Down-to-earth and always approachable, along with his wife, Lord Waddington was a supportive figurehead for numerous organisations throughout the area.